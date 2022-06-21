Bryan Danielson to Address His AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Status

Bryan Danielson will appear on TBS’s AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced that Danielson will discuss his future on this week’s Dynamite, specifically his status for the Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts events.

“American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite,” Khan wrote.

Danielson has been out with an injury since the end of May’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, when he, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz worked together to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena match. Danielson did not suffer a concussion, but he would be out of action for 1-2 weeks after suffering an injury at Double Or Nothing, according to reports from early June. Danielson was also stated to have been “banged up” during the Anarchy match, but that he will be back for Forbidden Door, if not sooner.

At Forbidden Door, Danielson was supposed to meet Zack Sabre Jr., but there’s no word on if it will still happen.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 26. The Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, June 29.

Here is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee:

– Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

– Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and the winner of Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii at New Japan World on June 21

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho

