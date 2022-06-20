Bryan Danielson To Reveal Forbidden Door, Blood & Guts Status On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Will Bryan Danielson be able to compete at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door?

“The American Dragon” will let the world know on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s “go-home” show for The Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday night, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a new segment for the show.

Khan confirmed that the Blackpool Combat Club member will appear live on Dynamite this Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to address The Forbidden Door, as well as next week’s AEW Blood & Guts special edition of Dynamite.

“[The] ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson will appear live this week on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS to address this Sunday’s Forbidden Door [pay-per-view and] next week’s Blood And Guts Dynamite.”

The AEW & ROH President continued, “Thank you to everyone who supports AEW! See you Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite.”

