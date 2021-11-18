Bryan Danielson Turns Heel On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The November 17th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite opened with “Hangman” Adam Page celebrating his victory as AEW World Champion. The number one contender Bryan Danielson interrupted and cut a heelish promo on Page. Bryan said he was excited to face Page but said he was a little surprised and disappointed that it wasn’t Kenny Omega. Bryan mentioned how he main-evented Wrestlemania and when Page offered to face him on Dynamite, Bryan declined the challenge.

Bryan went on to defeat Evil Uno and acted heelish during the match. Bryan won by submission but didn’t let go of the hold right away. Afterwards, Bryan vowed to take out all of the Dark Order members before facing Page.