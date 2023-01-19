Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TBS

Who is next for “The American Dragon” on his quest to earning a shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship?

“The Machine.”

On AEW Dynamite this week, we saw Bryan Danielson defeat Bandido in an epic one-on-one contest. After the match, it was announced that Brian Cage will be next-in-line for the Blackpool Combat Club member.

In a backstage segment, MJF offered Cage “more money than he’s physically seen in his life” not to beat Danielson, but to break his arm when Cage and Danielson meet next week on Dynamite.

As noted, Bryan Danielson must win every match from now until the first week of February and if he does, he advances to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the title at AEW Revolution 2023.

