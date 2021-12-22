Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page Rematch To Be Confirmed By AEW Tonight

The rematch between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will be announced tonight. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As noted before, Khan previously teased that Dynamite will feature multiple “huge announcements” and a surprise. The details on Danielson vs. Page II appears to be one of those announcements. Khan also indicated that Danielson will be on tonight’s card.

The first Danielson vs. Page title match took place last Wednesday as the opener of the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The bout ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. Khan confirmed this week that Danielson is still the #1 contender, adding that he’s excited for the rematch.

There’s no word on when Danielson vs. Page II will take place, but it has been rumored for the inaugural AEW Battle of The Belts special, which will air live on TNT on Saturday, January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Khan confirmed this week that Battle of The Belts will be a one-hour special, and because of that time limit not every title will be on the line. Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has already been announced for Battle of The Belts.