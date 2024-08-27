Bryan Danielson Will Address His Wrestling Future On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson has the wrestling world waiting for his first promo since becoming the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in a career vs. title battle that capped the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Many people, including fans, wrestlers, and Danielson’s family, were moved to tears as they watched the match from ringside.

Danielson was able to celebrate after the bout with his two children and wife, Brie Danielson, as the event came to an end. Danielson, who previously stated that his full-time wrestling career would finish this year, will now discuss his future in wrestling, according to AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter.

Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS

NEW @AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at #AEWAllInLondon live TOMORROW on TBS! I promise you won’t want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!”

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher is the only thing else announced for the show. AEW will announce more things for the show over the next day.