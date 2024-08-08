Bryan Danielson Would Love To See Zack Sabre Jr. The Win G1 Climax

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including how he would love to see NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. win the G1 Climax.

Danielson said, “As a fan of the New Japan product, I would love to see Zack Sabre win the G1 and go on to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. If you were to ask me whose matches I enjoy the most and what personalities I enjoy the most in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it’s Zack Sabre Jr.”

On his appreciation of Sabre:

“I don’t know the business metrics and all that kind of stuff. But his interviews are the most compelling to me, and in a very real way. He’s the guy I enjoy watching the most.”