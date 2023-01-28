Bryan Danielson’s Record-Breaking Royal Rumble Performance No Longer Recognised by WWE

WWE has moved on from Bryan Danielson’s (then Daniel Bryan) outstanding performance at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Danielson entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds at WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal.

In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble ‘By The Numbers’ video, Danielson’s performance is overshadowed by Rey Mysterio’s impressive (but shorter) 2006 run, which lasted 62:12.

Danielson’s performance has previously been recognised by WWE as the longest time for a person to compete in a Royal Rumble match. He was the penultimate elimination in 2018 before Braun Strowman tossed out Big Cass to win.

Danielson left WWE in April 2021 and make his AEW debut later that year.

You can watch the video below: