Bryan Keith To Replace Lio Rush In PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Tournament

Lio Rush will not be working the Pro Wrestling Guerilla “Battle of Los Angeles” 2023 tournament as originally advertised.

On Friday, PWG announced Bryan Keith as the replacement for Rush, who has been forced to pull out of the tourney due to injury issues.

“Unfortunately, Lio Rush suffered an injury that will keep him from competing in BOLA,” the announcement began. “Bryan Keith will make his PWG debut as he enters the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles to take on SB KENTo!”

Check out the actual tweet regarding the Lio Rush/PWG BOLA news via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the promotion.