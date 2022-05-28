BTE Title 2 of 3 Falls Extravaganza Set for AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest, More

Today in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Bayside A. The festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Here is the line-up for today’s Fan Fest:

* 10:30am: AEW Toys panel with Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys

* 11:15am: Countdown To Double Or Nothing extended cut screening

* 12:30pm: AEW Unrestricted live podcast

* 1:45pm: AEW Games presents All Elite Arcade, Live!

* 3pm: Being The Elite Championship Title Defense with Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels. As seen in the promo below, the title will be decided in a 2 of 3 Falls extravaganza. The falls will be Paper, Rock, Scissors; Blackjack; Dice.

* 4:15pm: AEW Heels panel

* 5pm: The Acclaimed stage show with special guests Q and Sal from Impractical Jokers

The various Meet & Greets include AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Jay Lethal, Brandon Cutler, The Acclaimed, Shawn Dean, Red Velvet, Private Party, The Factory’s Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo, Skye Blue, Dante Martin, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends, AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Danhausen, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Taz of Team Taz, Kris Statlander, Eddie Kingston, The Hardys, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti, MJF, Anna Jay, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, Keith Lee, ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, plus Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. The complete schedule can be found at AEWtix.com.

Tickets for the Fan Fest are still available at this link, and tickets for the Meet & Greets are available at this link.

Here is the promo for the BTE match:

