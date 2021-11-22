Bubba Ray Dudley And Velvet Sky Announce Breakup

Longtime pro wrestling couple Velvet Sky and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray have split up.

Sky took to Twitter today and announced the amicable split.

“@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter. [peace sign emoji],” she wrote.

Bully tweeted the same statement, writing, “@VelVelHoller & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter. [peace sign emoji]”

Ray and Sky began dating back in May 2016. They were once engaged to be married.

