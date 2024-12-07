Buddy Matthews Addresses House Of Black Online Rumors, Potential WWE Return

Is The House of Black splitting up?

Buddy Matthews addressed this rumor and a potential return to WWE during an appearance on Wrestle Radio Australia.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how talk of possibly going back to WWE affects his performances: “It doesn’t impact anything. It’s.. anything that is on Insta, Twitter, or what’s it called? X, X? I don’t even use it. It’s just called negative to me. Like there is nothing positive on that. It’s just where people can honestly feel better about It doesn’t do anything positive in the world. This is my perception of it. So, the ideas of listening to people talk contracts and you can speculate, but when you’re putting it on a forum to try and generate either a negative, because you’re trying to generate a negative reaction regardless, because it’s not ever put in a positive way. You’re just trying to get people on your side. So, it doesn’t affect me because I don’t even look at it. The performance doesn’t affect that because i have a job that needs to be done. So, the speculation is fine, but it doesn’t affect me. I guess it’s a long thing. But, yeah, I need to get that thing out that what people say and how they determine it and what they want to put out, that doesn’t, like, it’s in one area. It’s look and move past. I feel like a lot of people on Twitter think that they have enough power and they’re trying to generate a reaction. But to be fair, no one’s giving a sh*t.”

On rumors of The House of Black splitting up: “So you’re looking at the exterior, right? And you’re seeing what you see. My whole leg is tattooed. You know, you just don’t see it. Do I have as much as them? No. Do I have a badder attitude than them? Yes. Do I bring a more physical aspect to the house? Yes. I am the 5 ’11 juggernaut. I am the 5 ’11 powerhouse of that group. Malakai does his thing, he’s the architect of it all. He puts it together, he puts the gangland, he gets in people’s head. We have Brody, who is a powerhouse. We compliment each other in so many different ways and there isn’t a trio that I believe that work as good as us. We beat the elite. We beat the elites of the elites. We beat Kenny and the Bucks. The trios titles were made for that group and we took the titles off them. So, yeah, we are probably the greatest trio So leaving and disbanding, we might go on excursions, left, right and center, maybe some singles, some tags. But disbanding and breaking up, I don’t think that it’s, to me it’s not on the cards.”

Featured below is the complete interview. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.