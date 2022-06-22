Buddy Matthews Currently Dealing with Injury

AEW star Buddy Matthews is presently working while injured.

This week, Matthews revealed that he has a shoulder problem on Instagram while posting a fresh clip from the gym.

“Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!,” he wrote.

Whether Matthews will miss any ring time as a result of the injury is unknown. Since losing to PAC on the June 8 Dynamite, a qualifying match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door, he hasn’t engaged in any professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.