Buddy Matthews Discusses Dream Matches For AEW Grand Slam: Australia 2025

AEW star Buddy Matthews appeared on the Down Under The Ring podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what he would like to do at Grand Slam: Australia 2025.

Matthews said, “So I feel like [a match for the Trios Titles] would be cool. Because I do believe that we are probably the best trio on the planet when it comes to that. Our win record says that too. But I feel like what we did with the Trios Titles, when we held them, was probably the most significant they were, and we tried to elevate it by doing the Open Houses and stuff. Like, we tried to put our own little flare on it. But then again, that would be cool to do here, but I feel like matches that people would want to see, and he may have a title then, who knows? I feel like me and Will is a match that people want to see. That would be cool. But then you go, I think me and Okada here would be awesome. I wrestled him in New Japan. We were the peaks. He’s Japan’s guy, I was Australia’s guy. So, like, let’s do that. That would be cool. Okada vs. Buddy in Australia would be pretty cool on paper, absolutely.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)