Buddy Matthews Hints at Taking Time Away from Pro Wrestling

Buddy Matthews might be following the lead of Malakai Black. Matthews appeared at Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24th where he had the following to say after his match with JT Dunn:

“I appreciate that,” he said as the crowd chanted “that was awesome.” “Unfortunately, tonight, I’m going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I’m speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

Malakai delivered a similar promo while at Prestige Wrestling on September 17th, He also confirmed that he had requested his from AEW.

Matthews last appeared for AEW at Rampage: GrandSlam where he teamed with fellow Houe of Black member Brody King to take on Sting and Darby Allin. This was also the match where The Great Muta appeared and attacked Matthews with both the Dragon Screw Leg Whip and his trademark Green Mist.

You can watch a video of his promo below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)