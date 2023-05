Rhea Ripley wore ring gear with “Dom Dom” written on the back in honor of Dominik Mysterio at the 2023 WWE Backlash PLE.

Rhea captioned a photo on Instagram, “Always bringing Papi with me.”

Buddy Matthews, who is actually dating Rhea, left the following comment:

“He might be written on ya bum… but I get to touch it! 😜.”

You can check out Ripley’s post below: