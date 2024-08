The opening matchup of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam PLE saw Dominik Mysterio help Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley to retain her title. Ripley’s real-life husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, took to his official Twitter (X) account and reacted to the turn by asking Tony Khan if he could help Mami.

Matthews wrote, “TK can I help Mami real quick? 🫢”

You can check out Matthews’ post below.