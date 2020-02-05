Buddy Murphy Comments On Paul Heyman and WWE 205 Live

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Buddy Murphy commented on how Paul Heyman has been helping him on the RAW brand:

“Paul has been awesome to work with. He has a lot of belief in me and I don’t want to let him down. The Aleister Black performances and what not, I want the ball and I want to run with it. I believe – and Paul believes – I can be a mega star for this company.

Once that bells rings, I’ve got that down pat, now I just need a story to sink my teeth into and maybe being Seth’s disciple is it. Paul has been a great influence and he’s been pointing me in the direction and as long as I can keep Paul and Vince [McMahon happy], then I’m happy.”

Murphy also commented on the state of the 205 Live brand:

“The 205 originals are awesome. They could mix it up on the main roster any day of the week. But the current product I haven’t really seen. I know they’ve transitioned from the WWE Cruiserweight title to the NXT Cruiserweight title. From what I’ve seen of it, they don’t do much [in the way of] stories at the moment. Not many storylines there, you know what I mean? I don’t know. I personally, as a guy who feels like he helped build 205 Live, it’s a completely different entity now. They’ve had to replace the original guys and I don’t get much of a chance to watch it being busy on the road, but I remember 205 Live for what it was, not necessarily what it is now because I’m just not too sure.”