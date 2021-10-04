Buddy Murphy Deletes Tweet Teasing AEW Appearance

A Casino ladder match will take place on the October 6th 2021 edition of Dynamite and one of the participants is the JOKER (mystery) entrant. Former WWE star Buddy Murphy seemingly teased being part of the match as he tweeted out an emoji of a joker card but then deleted it.

While there have been rumors of Murphy signing with AEW, there is a stronger belief that he will join Impact Wrestling instead. During a recent Twitch stream, it was teased by Impact’s Scott D’Amore that Murphy would be signing with the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently explained why it was more likely that Murphy would end up with Impact:

“The fact Murphy is heavily pushing looking for indie dates would indicate he’s not going to AEW. AEW is also loaded and Murphy could be pushed higher here as far as being one of their focal stars.”