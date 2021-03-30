Buddy Murphy Reportedly Told By WWE To Take Down Instagram Post

A few weeks ago, Buddy Murphy posted on the following message on Instagram in an effort to explain why his character went back to being a heel on Smackdown…

“Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT.”

The post ended up being deleted and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained the situation…

“A storyline that changed for no reason and I guess he decided to come up with a reason to end it and turn heel and they didn’t want him shooting his own angle on Instagram.”

“He was ordered to delete it and so he did.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Murphy recently tweeted the following to Aleister Black: