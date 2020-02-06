Buddy Murphy Speaks On Being In Seth Rollins’ Stable, Working With Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy recently spoke with talkSPORT and other members of the international media. He praised both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan when asked about his 2019 SmackDown matches with them.

Murphy called Reigns one of the best wrestlers in the world, and said it was “just awesome” to get in the ring with both Superstars.

“Yeah, it was awesome to be in that position,” Murphy said of being booked against Reigns and Bryan last year. “First of all, with the Roman match and being thrown into the mix with him – Roman was awesome to work with. He kind of let me put my own little spin on it. It was more a Buddy Murphy match, so to speak. I know a lot of people in the internet wrestling community give Roman a lot of hate, ‘he can’t wrestle’ and whatever – Roman is one of the best wrestlers in the world and you can mark my word on that.

“And I feel like he opened up a lot of our eyes that he could do a match and hang with me, so to speak. I know a lot of people were saying I hung with Roman and that was the idea, but Roman hung with me! We had great chemistry together and I would wrestle him every day of the week. Same with Daniel Bryan. Bryan is obviously a little bit smaller than Roman and has had that independent background as have I, but it was just awesome to get in there and mix it up with them all. I would do it again any day.”

Murphy recently joined Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain to for a new RAW stable, which led to Murphy and Rollins quickly winning the RAW Tag Team Titles together. Murphy was asked how the faction came about. Murphy commented on how real the storyline is and claimed Seth approached him with the idea.

“It’s pretty real what you’re seeing in the sense I respect Seth a lot,” Murphy said. “I’m his follower, or disciple, or whatever you want to call it and there’s a lot I can learn from him. It’s a really fun dynamic that I think can lead to some good storylines and working alongside AOP, working alongside Seth in the ring is great, too.

“Seth did approach me about it, yes. I was very excited to have a story to sink my teeth into because I know I can go out there and perform. I’ve proven that and I’ve stolen many, many shows I’ve been on, but the character aspect and connecting with fans is something you always want to work on. This is the perfect opportunity for that.”