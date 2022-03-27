Buff Bagwell Becomes Trending Topic After Supporting Nyla Rose and LGBTQ Community

As previously noted, former WCW star Buff Bagwell wrote via Twitter that he is moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to get personal help and his progress is being documented on the Rebuilding Buff YouTube channel.

Bagwell has become more active on Twitter in recent weeks and wrote about Nyla Rose during AEW Rampage:

Nyla Rose is huge, how is she not the woman’s champion? That match was a perfect build for her. #AEWRampage — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 26, 2022

One fan questioned if Bagwell was aware that Rose is transgender and Bagwell replied by saying the following:

“I know, it doesn’t matter, SHE is a beast.”

Another fan responded with a “she’s a guy” GIF and Bagwell referred to the fan as a “clown” and said he was being blocked.

Bagwell later wrote the following:

Some people were surprised with my tweet last night about Nyla Rose, but I’m 100% behind the #LGBTQ community. — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 26, 2022

Bagwell became a trending topic with fans showing appreciation that he came to the defense of Nyla Rose and the LGBTQ community. Bagwell wrote the following in regards to the positive comments he received…

“You guys have really blown my mind, thank you all for the love and support. Did not expect to wake up to all this love.”