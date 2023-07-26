Buff Bagwell Issues Statement Regarding Reports About His Arrest Earlier This Month

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to Cobb County, Georgia police records, former WWE/WCW star Buff Bagwell (Marcus Bagwell) was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on July 13th, 2023. Bagwell was sentenced without bond and released on July 15th.

Following the arrest of Bagwell, released the following statement:

“Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly.”