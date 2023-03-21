Buff Bagwell Scheduled To Have Surgery Soon

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has recently turned his life around after battling demons and addiction struggles that caused him setbacks.

The former WCW star is now sober and making positive strides in his life.

Bagwell stated on the “Going Broadway Podcast” that he has been sober for six months and that the main thing he tries to remember is his sobriety date, which is August 27.

Bagwell attributes his sobriety to the aftercare support he received after rehab, as well as his network of family and friends.

The former WCW star last wrestled in October at a WrestlePro Alaska event. He will need a knee replacement after a bad car accident in 2020 before he can wrestle again.

He said, “I’ve got a knee replacement I’m getting scheduled to get done within the month,” Bagwell said. “There’s a light, a big bright light now at the end of the tunnel when there wasn’t any. So I’m very excited about life. I’m sober and clean, which I really didn’t think I could do this thing called life sober and clean. I really didn’t.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



