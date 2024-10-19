Buff Bagwell’s Father Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Pro wrestling legend and former WCW star Buff Bagwell took to his Instagram and announced that his father, Stephens Lamar Bagwell, passed away last Saturday, October 12th at the age of 79.

Bagwell wrote, “My Father, Stephens Lamar Bagwell who was born March 17, 1945 passed away on October 12, 2024. He was a great man and we are thankful to know he is in heaven with my Mother now. Thank you all for your kind words, fun stories and prayers. He will be missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Bagwell (@marcusbuffbagwell)

We here at PWMania.com send our sincere condolences to Bagwell and his family.