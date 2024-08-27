Buffalo Bills Waive Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson’s run with the Buffalo Bills has come to an end.

Steveson inked a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021. WWE intended to include him on Raw following WrestleMania 38, with Triple H pushing to wrestle Stevenson on the event. However, Triple H’s medical difficulties derailed that plan.

Steveson also had a cardiac operation. He has done a few live events in NXT and dark matches on SmackDown, but his only TV match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT PLE last year.

Steveson has not competed since the February 9th SmackDown. WWE released the Olympic gold medalist in May, along with numerous other NXT talents.

Following his WWE leave, Steveson considered playing professional football and joined the Buffalo Bills roster to try out for the regular season. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Steveson has been waived by the NFL team.

Now, he can sign with any team in the league if they are interested before the regular season begins in just over two weeks. The Bills could also sign him to their practice squad.