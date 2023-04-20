Bull Buchanan On WWE Not Mentioning He Is Brooks Jensen’s Father, John Cena, Right To Censor

Former WWE star Bull Buchanan recently appeared as a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Buchanan talked about what he’s been doing since getting out of wrestling:

“Since 2012, I’ve been with the sheriff’s department here in the town where I live. I started there and I’ve been a patrolman. I was in investigations for a while. Now I work over at the courthouse. I’ve got my oldest son, Brooks Jensen, he’s down in NXT, and my younger son is just getting started here at some of the local shows around Georgia, so I stay pretty busy.”

Why he believes WWE will not recognize Brooks Jensen as his son on NXT TV:

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I told him, ‘Call me anything you want to, just call me paid.’ What he told me, because you know, him and Braun and Bloom were already down there, Solo, you know, they all had different names. I think they want to see them try to make it more on their own merits, but, I mean, everybody knows. That was the reasoning that I heard, which makes a lot of sense. Vince is always creating his own superstars so it just kind of falls in line with that, but it didn’t bother me a bit.”

Portraying John Cena’s sidekick as B-2 in 2002:

“I’ve been the straight guy for so long. It was fun to actually have some fun with something. I remember thinking about it, you know, when they told me I was gonna be John’s sidekick slash bodyguard, whatever. I thought, okay, how should I approach this? Was it like a bodyguard or was it more of an Eminem style guy? Oddly enough, I was a big rap fan. I listened to it all the time back then. I got the look from Eminem, the Slim Shady, you know, the baggy pants. Actually me and Shelton Benjamin were riding together at the time. I think me and Shelton went to the mall and he helped me find the Rough Rider pants and the wife beater. We found a couple of chains and it was something to have fun with.”

If there was any pressure to stop The Right to Censor gimmick:

“I think originally, the Parent Teacher Council thought that for some odd reason that we were actually advocating for them. I think they eventually kind of figured out that the joke was on them, but I don’t know. Stevie (Richards) and I always just chalked it up that they had other things they had to do.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)