Bully Ray Addresses Possible Dudley Boyz In-Ring Reunion, Not Wanting To Sign With WWE, More

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ray commented on the possibility of a Dudley Boyz reunion:

“Physically I don’t think so because I don’t think that D-Von can do it anymore. We’ve had the conversation, and for the world to know, because people on social media take things out of context and run with sh*t, it’s ridiculous. Me and D-Von have been like this (tight) since day 1. There has never been an issue with me and D-Von. All this sh*t that you like to run with these clickbait headlines, f*ck off.”

Regarding if there’s heat, he said:

“Zero. None. D-Von said, ‘Bubba has his school. I have my school.’ Yea, because I moved out of Florida. D-Von wanted to do a school on his own. This is just normal stuff that went on. There’s zero heat.”

Ray also commented on D-Von wanting to re-sign with WWE and him not wanting to:

“That’s true though, but it didn’t cause a divide. I told Vince that I can’t do the Dudley thing anymore. I can’t do this Dudley thing the way that you want to do it. I did it for a year. Vince sat me and D-Von down and said, ‘Here’s what I want you to do. Work with The New Day, help them get over. Work with The Usos, help them get over. Work with The Wyatts, help them get over, and then whoever else we throw at you.’ Okay, you got it, no problem. The boss sat us down, this is how much he is paying us, this is what he needs. Okay, no problem. But after a year of doing it, I’m like ok, I am burnt on The Dudleys. I know I’ve got Bully Ray in the back pocket. I told D-Von upfront, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t think I am going to re-sign.’ So we knew all of this. He re-signed and became a producer in the company, an employee in the company. Just recently they parted ways, but he had a great career there as a producer and did very well. There was never any animosity with D-Von and we talk all the time. We have done shows together. We are doing an autograph session in England. We got something coming up at the arena soon. It’s all good.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)