Bully Ray Addresses Return At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Sends Post-Show Message

Bully Ray sent a message to Ridge Holland after their multiple interactions at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 on Sunday night.

Following the show at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA., Ray shared a video on X along with his Busted Open Radio co-host addressing Holland’s actions, and his own, at Sunday night’s premium live event.

He stated the following in the video:

“Shawn Michaels came on Busted Open a week ago, and he was nice enough to invite us here to Halloween Havoc, to be a part of this, to give Busted Open even more of a platform than we have already,” he said in a special video message after the show. “Put us on the pre-show, put us on the live show, basically let us do whatever we wanted. Ridge Holland decided to make a name for himself at our expense tonight. I understand the first time. Here’s an opportunity to get the world to see me if they didn’t know me. They already know who Ridge Holland is. So he did what he had to do. I let that slide. The second time, too much. That’s our time. Like I told him, you did it once, you did it twice, don’t ever let it happen again. End of the night, you saw what happened. Ridge decides to hit the ring, him and Ethan [Page] start ganging up on Trick. I could have swore that maybe Booker [T] or somebody at ringside, a couple guys from the back, I know it’s the end of the night, a lot of people went home, could have tried to at least help Trick. I got fans all around me saying, ‘Bubba, please help him out.’ What am I supposed to do? So yeah, tonight was enough, and you know how I feel about Trick. I thought Trick went out there and did a great job tonight, showed fighting spirit [and] got the win. Ridge, I’m not hard to find.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.