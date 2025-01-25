Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Reflect On GUNTHER’s World Heavyweight Title Reign

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including GUNTHER’s current 174-day World Heavyweight Title reign.

Ray said, “I don’t think there has been as much attention on that championship now that Gunther has it. I think he has been a good, placeholder. I don’t like the word ‘placeholder’ for him, but I think he’s kept the belt exactly where it was. It hasn’t taken a step back, but I don’t think it has taken a step forward.”

Dreamer on GUNTHER’s creative direction:

“Because [of] the wrestling machine that he is. So, if you’re not going to make him a babyface, then he’s got to go for one thing … heat. We need to see him bloody people, choke people out like lifeless, do different things.”

