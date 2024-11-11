Bully Ray Believes He’d “Kill” MJF In A Promo Battle

Following his guest appearance on WWE NXT at the former ECW venue, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, took part in a Signed By Superstars virtual signing. During the session, Bully confirmed his WWE Legends deal and discussed his promotional abilities.

“Guys, let me explain something to you: There’s not one person in this industry who can hang with me on the microphone when no scripts are involved and those mics are hot. Nobody… He’d (MJF) get killed.”

In 2023, Bully described MJF as a heel.

“When Max comes out for his entrance, there’s a lot of smiling. There’s a lot of people like, ‘Oh my God, what is he going to say? I can’t wait for the zinger.’ When Bully comes out, nobody is smiling. There is worry.”