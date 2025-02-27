Bully Ray Blasts AEW For Posting “Botched” Thunder Rosa Segment On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including his thoughts on the segment between Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford.

Ray said, “Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong. Whose fault is it? We don’t really know. I’ve watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement, I can analyze their facials, I can analyze everything. But here’s what I’m choosing to do with that segment. I’m going to choose to throw it away.”

On AEW posting the segment on social media:

“Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.