Bully Ray Called Out For His Comments On Jon Moxley’s AEW Dynamite Promo

As previously noted, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s promo from the January 19th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Bully Ray said the following:

“I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons. The fans expect a little bit more from you. What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability.”

Bully Ray became a trending topic on Twitter with both fans and wrestling personalities calling him out for what he said. Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette called it a “real bad take” and Paige said “there’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say.” Paige also said the following…:

“Hey guys. Fyi if you have to take time off to better yourself for very important health reasons. Please make sure you apologize to bubba for the time off.”

Mark Henry said the following during Busted Open Radio:

“I saw that Bully was trending because he thought that Moxley owed an apology. To that, I have to say that I have to 100 percent disagree. It was a personal issue and he handled that situation at home. He talked to his boss and he came back and with no apologies and reconfirmed to everybody at AEW that he’s gonna be a better version of himself. That’s what it’s all about.”

Here are some additional reactions:

I grew up around addiction and mental illness. What Jon Moxley said got me very emotional and I felt alll of it. with that said, yes, what Bully Ray said pisses me off. I understand he does and says shit to “get HEAT” but that wasn’t it. JON MOXLEY DOESN’T OWE FANS SHIT. ✌🏻 — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 (@melissax1125) January 20, 2022

Jon Moxley doesn't owe his life or career to anybody. He needed help, he got it and kicked addiction's butt. Bully Ray can suck a whole weenie. — Drain Bamager #HangmanWorldChamp 🐎🤠🍺 (@DrainBamager) January 20, 2022

Bully Ray should be on the mt rushmore of "wrestlers you shouldn't listen to" — A duel Angel's Thesis (@duel3000) January 21, 2022