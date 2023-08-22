Bully Ray Comments On Rumors Of Edge Jumping From WWE To AEW

Could AEW get a dose of “The Rated-R Superstar?”

WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray speculated about the possibility of Edge jumping-ship from WWE to AEW while discussing recent online rumors on Busted Open Radio of the fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend making the move to AEW following his retirement match against Sheamus on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week.

“If this was Edge’s last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done, do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW,” he began. “Without a doubt. There could be one hell of a bidding war.”

Ray continued, “I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge … WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don’t think that’s the right fit. I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer.”

