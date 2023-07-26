Bully Ray Critical Of Seth Rollins For Not Being A Fighting Champion

Bully Ray thinks now is the time to pull the trigger on Finn Balor as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The pro wrestling legend noted during Busted Open Radio this week about how he feels Balor should defeat Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the title at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” next weekend in Detroit, MI.

“Who wins this match, Finn or Seth?” Bully asked. “I hope it’s Finn because the internal story of Finn and [Damian] Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay.”

He was also critical of Rollins for not being as much of a fighting champion as he claimed he would be.

“He’s not the workhorse guy that they made us believe he was going to be,” Bully said. “I know it’s still brand new, I get it.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Soundcloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.