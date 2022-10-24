Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Character

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, explained why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt play “The Fiend.”

Ray explained why he no longer wants to see The Fiend on a recent SiriusXM episode of “Busted Open.”

“Yes, he is the ultimate gimmick, but, to me, it can get a little too gimmicky at times. Even with The Undertaker, The Undertaker was the ultimate gimmick but when the lights came on and the bell rang, he wrestled matches as The Undertaker and you knew what you were.”

“Sometimes I’m confused by what I get with Bray Wyatt or The Fiend – and maybe I shouldn’t even say Bray Wyatt ’cause when Bray Wyatt was in the Wyatt Family, I think the matches were a lot easier to understand and digest than they were with The Fiend. I hope they stay away from The Fiend character because when it comes to The Fiend and actual wrestling. I think there’s a disconnect with the people.”

According to reports, Wyatt will become a focal point of SmackDown, as well as a regular blue brand character, as the company hopes his presence on Friday nights will lead to an increase in ratings. It was also reported that the Wyatt mask is internally referred to as “Uncle Howdy,” but WWE has not confirmed this. WWE recently filed to trademark “Uncle Howdy” and “Uncle Harper” for general use.