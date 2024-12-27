Bully Ray Looks Back On The Dudley Boyz’ Impact On Wrestling With Tables

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of WWE Retrospective, where he talked about a number of topics including how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer D-Von made putting people through tables in wrestling cool by inspiring the chant, “We want tables!”

Ray said, “Me and D-Von did not invent putting people through tables, but me and D-Von made it cool. People don’t chant, ‘We want ladders.’ People don’t chant, ‘We want chairs.’ People chant, ‘We want tables,’ and you’re looking at the guys who are responsible for that.”

You can check out Ray’s comments in the video below.

