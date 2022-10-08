Bully Ray Makes Impact Wrestling Return During Bound for Glory

During the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Bully Ray returned to the company.

Bully was a surprise participant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal. After Bully entered the match, Tommy Dreamer and Rhino were the next two people out. In the ring, there was an ECW reunion as they worked together to eliminate Johnny Swinger. Bully also won the match.

Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, PCO, Savannah Evans, Johnny Swinger, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly, Moose, Sami Callihan, Taylor Wilde, Giselle Shaw, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Bhupinder Gujjar, Heath, Bobby Fish, and Matt Cardona were among the competitors.