Bully Ray On Jeff Hardy Apologizing Following Victory Road Match Where He Was Drunk

Bully Ray commented on Jeff Hardy’s infamous match with Sting at TNA Victory Road 2011, during a recent episode of his “Busted Open Radio” podcast. He said Hardy apologized during a backstage meeting and he wound up speaking up at the end. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the situation backstage after the match: “I remember when Jeff Hardy had the problem, you know, in the match against Sting. Remember that debacle in TNA? I remember when Jeff came back to the company and [TNA] made him apologize to the locker room. They put Jeff in front of the whole locker room and he just kind of apologized, like, I’m really sorry, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”

On speaking up during the meeting: “Then they said at the end of the meeting, ‘Does anybody have anything to say?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ I said, ‘Jeff, I really couldn’t care less about all of these things that went on. All I care about is that you can still hit your finish. Now let’s go out there and make some money’. All of this outside stuff is noise; we’re performers. When your music hits, you get in there, you perform, you tear the house down, and then you go home.”