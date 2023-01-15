Bully Ray Pitches Family vs. Family Feud For WWE WrestleMania 39

Bully Ray thinks he has an idea for how to handle the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event.

Ray stated on Busted Open Radio that Cody Rhodes should be booked against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event so that a family vs. family feud can be built.

“We have the Rhodes family versus the Anoa’i family. Now Cody comes back at the Rumble and goes on to win the Rumble, you have three-and-a-half months of solid storytelling around that. I don’t think you can wait until WrestleMania next year.”

WrestleMania returns to Hollywood on April 1st and 2nd, when The Show of Shows takes over the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It’s the first time WWE has returned to the Golden State with its biggest show of the year since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, when Seth Rollins committed the heist of the century by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase in the main event to win the WWE Championship.

