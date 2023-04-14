Bully Ray Reacts To Jeff Hardy Getting Another Opportunity With AEW

Jeff Hardy made his first television appearance since being arrested for DUI in June of 2022, as seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) commented on his former rival’s return to AEW television while speaking on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “Truth be told, Jeff better not f*** this opportunity up. Because Jeff’s been given a lot of opportunities. This probably will be the final opportunity for him. Listen, the world of pro wrestling does not present nearly as much temptation these days as it did 20 years ago. So if Jeff were to have another slip-up, I would say that’s mostly on Jeff going out of his way to look for the slip-up as opposed to the slip-up just being around you at all times.”

You can listen to the show below: