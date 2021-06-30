Bully Ray Responds To Eddie Kingston’s Comments About WWE

WWE Legend Bully Ray has responded to the anti-WWE comments Eddie Kingston made after AEW Dynamite last Saturday night. As noted, Kingston took shots at AEW in a post-show promo after Dynamite went off the air on Saturday. You can click here for that original report. You can also click here for Kingston’s recent interview on clarifying the post-Dynamite comments.

In an update, Bully Ray appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Busted Open Radio and while he praised Kingston’s promo skills, he also said he needs to “shut the fuck up and stay in his lane.”

“I love Eddie Kingston to death,” Ray said. “If we were having promo wars and I was the captain of the team, and somebody says, ‘you get to pick one person to do the promo for you,’ I’d most likely pick Eddie – because of his believability, tone, inflection and everything about him. But in this case, Eddie needs to shut the f–k up and stay in his lane. And his lane is [of] an AEW guy speaking about AEW, and flying the flag for AEW. Then, I’m completely onboard. Tell me how great AEW is, fly the flag for your company, show me that you wear your heart on your sleeve.”

Ray continued and talked about how Kingston has no reason to knock a company he never worked for, unlike Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

“You were indie guy for the majority of his career until this company [AEW] took a chance on you,” he said. “You’ve learned to love it and everything about it. Don’t take the easy way out and knock the WWE. If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say FU, I get it. But, Eddie? Why? There’s no reason for him to say [such stuff].”

Ray also pointed to how the fans at Daily’s Place responded to Kingston’s comments.

“If you go back and listen to the fans, they really didn’t pop that hard when he took a jab at WWE,” Ray said. “You didn’t get the reaction you were looking for. People were most likely thinking, ‘alright, Eddie, stay away from that… there’s no reason to go there.’”