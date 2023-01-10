Bully Ray Reveals the Moment That Made Him Want to Be a Wrestler

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray recently revealed the moment he knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler.

One moment made him realize that becoming a professional wrestler was his destiny and that was on October 17, 1983, when Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka faced “Magnificent” Don Muraco in a steel cage match.

When Snuka delivered a series of headbutts that knocked Muraco outside the cage door, Muraco was declared the victor by escape.

Ray said, “I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the night [Snuka] jumped off the top of the steel cage onto the Magnificent Muraco. And that’s when I knew I wanted to do this.”

Ray also commented on Vince McMahon's return and more.