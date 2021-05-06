Bully Ray Says Impact Wrestling Officials Should “Fuming” About AEW Segment

Former Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray commented on Michael Nakazawa carrying the Impact Wrestling world title for Kenny Omega during the May 5th edition of AEW Dynamite:

If Im management or owners of Impact Wrestling … I’d be fkn fuming that their World Hvywt. Championship was being carried out by Naka-nobody and not at least over the shoulder of Omega. Perception is reality. #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 6, 2021

Because you can't just bring out one belt #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q2e5WNZsvt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021

The segment featured a confrontation between Omega and Orange Cassidy. On next week’s show, Cassidy will face PAC which the winner challenging Omega for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing.