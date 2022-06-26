Bully Ray Says Losing the TNA Title to Chris Sabin Was Done for the Wrong Reasons

Bully Ray recently spoke with 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he reflected on losing the TNA World Championship to Chris Sabin at Destination X in 2013. Ray had an issue with it, but Bischoff calmed him down. Then-X Division Champion, Sabin had cashed in on “Option C” to challenge Bully at the pay-per-view.

“Eric [Bischoff] had to talk me off the ledge on that one. It was done for all the wrong reasons. I like Chris Sabin, I always have liked Chris Sabin. Me and D-Von against The Motor City Machine Guns we had great chemistry with them. Nobody has ever kicked out of the 3D except Chris Sabin. That to me was a big deal, me and D-Von protected our finish for so long that nobody had ever kicked out of it. He did. It was part of me and D-Von’s story.

“So all the props in the world to Chris Sabin, double thumbs up, yadda yadda yadda. That belt was never supposed to come off of me, it was supposed to stay on me for one year and I was supposed to drop it to AJ Styles at Bound For Glory the following year. But Chris Sabin had gotten injured and I don’t know how deep Eric wants to go into this. Sabin got injured and I don’t believe TNA wanted to pay for his surgery.

“I went to Eric and I was like ‘this is wrong, this is not right, they’re not gonna pop for him winning, they’re gonna pop for me losing, we’re putting him in a bad spot, he’s not gonna come out better on the other end of this’ and Eric agreed. I did not wanna see Chris Sabin fall on his face at this time because of this situation. Eric told me ‘nothing I can do about it, just go out there and lay down.’ Ok, no problem. It was way above my pay grade and anybody that tells you a different story is a f*cking liar.”

