Bully Ray Says Riddle Hasn’t Been As Entertaining Without Randy Orton

RK-BRO was fun.

“The Original BRO” hasn’t been as much fun without “The Viper.”

That is the opinion of Bully Ray, who spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about how Matt Riddle hasn’t been as entertaining in WWE since his pairing with Randy Orton.

“I don’t believe Riddle has found the past level of entertainment or the past glory he shared with Randy Orton,” Ray said. “And I think we’re seeing how important Randy was to that pairing.”

Bully Ray continued, “Everybody thought it was Riddle. It was Randy. Riddle’s entertaining, don’t get me wrong, but he was a lot more entertaining when he was with Randy. And I think they’re trying to plug him in with Drew and pull off the same things.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.