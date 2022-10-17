Bully Ray Says Two Top WWE Stars Are “Too Nice” to Be on Brock Lesnar’s Level

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his opinion that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s careers had suffered as a result of being too nice.

He said:

“Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and he’s had an amazing career, but Bobby’s not on the same level as a Brock or a Roman [Reigns],” Ray said. “The same thing that held Bobby back is the same thing that holds Drew McIntyre back at times, in my opinion. They’re genuinely too nice. They really are.”

“They can try to play that more aggressive, in-your-face type character, but they’re never gonna come across like a Brock Lesnar,” Ray continued. “They’re never gonna come across like that next level bada**. Don’t get me wrong, in real life, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, bada**es, guys that you don’t wanna meet in a dark alley because they will kick your a**.”

