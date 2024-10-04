Bully Ray Set For Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Relaunch Later This Month

Bully Ray is coming to “The Great White North” later this month.

The WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend has been announced for the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion’s two-night “Forged In Excellence” special event on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“Former two-time TNA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, is coming to MLP: Forged In Excellence in Windsor, Ontario,” read the announcement released on Friday, October 4.

With the addition of Bully Ray, featured below is the updated advertised lineup for the 10/19 and 10/20 shows:

* Mauro Ranallo will call the action

* McKenzie Mitchell will serve as backstage correspondent

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (Night One)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander (Night Two)

* Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw (ROH Women’s Title)

* Also scheduled to appear are “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Bully Ray, QT Marshall, Jake Something, Trevor Lee, Kylie Rae, Stu Grayson, El Phantasmo, Bhupinder Gujjar, Miyu Yamashita, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, Rohan Raja, Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Darren McCarty and Alex Zayne