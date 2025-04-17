Bully Ray Teases Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys Rematch

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. During the discussion, he expressed his interest in a rematch between the Dudley Boyz and The Hardys. However, he noted that any decision regarding this match would ultimately be up to TNA management.

Ray said, “You can’t blame us, you can’t blame the Hardys. Listen, I’m letting you know, it’s not up to [us] … [it’s up to] the brass at TNA, the people who run the joint at TNA — TNA ownership, TNA bosses, TNA creative, it’s on you. Including the guy who’s supposedly my best friend [Tommy Dreamer], who works on this show also.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.