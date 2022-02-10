Bully Ray Thinks Goldberg Should Beat Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns is slated to defend the WWE Universal Title against Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber event next Saturday night.

Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio recently that he thinks Goldberg should beat Reigns then drop the title back to Reigns the following week on SmackDown just to make some buzz.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity for the WWE to stir a lot of sh*t up and a huge monkey wrench into it. I’d have, personally, Goldberg come back and beat Roman in Saudi and immediately do a rematch on SmackDown the following Friday night and put it back on Roman. People would be talking, it would be different and it would be the exact opposite of what it is right now, which is extremely predictable.”